Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 13, 2023 : TSN, HSIC, ROIV, MNDY, TSEM, NABL, GENI, AMPS, SOHU, GRCL, CPLP, CELC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/13/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 79.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 35.69 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 15.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HSIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HSIC is 11.82 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10.



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 23.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROIV is -7.31 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60.



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 27.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 67.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MNDY is -110.20 vs. an industry ratio of -360.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 30.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TSEM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSEM is 12.47 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



N-able, Inc. (NABL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NABL is 74.33 vs. an industry ratio of -26.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genius Sports Limited (GENI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GENI is -22.52 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. AMPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMPS is -274.50 vs. an industry ratio of -17.20.



Sohu.com Limited (SOHU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.61. This value represents a 3.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SOHU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SOHU is -4.89 vs. an industry ratio of -375.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 27.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GRCL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -300%. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/31/2023 short interest update, increased 178.19% from previous report on 10/13/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GRCL is -3.76 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 38.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/31/2023 short interest update, increased 163.11% from previous report on 10/13/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPLP is 6.50 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celcuity Inc. (CELC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.74. This value represents a 1.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CELC is -3.77 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





