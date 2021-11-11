Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 12, 2021 : AZN, ROLL, SPB, NGD, FMTX, VIVO, CIR, CGEN, TH, PLXP, GP, TLMD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/12/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 34.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 23.92 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 12.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROLL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ROLL is 52.82 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 69.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SPB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SPB is 15.74 vs. an industry ratio of -6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



New Gold Inc. (NGD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. NGD reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aNGD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -50%. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.96. This value represents a 43.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FMTX is -5.36 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30.



Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VIVO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -29.03%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VIVO is 11.52 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CIR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CIR is 16.62 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20.



Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CGEN has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CGEN is -12.82 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30.



Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -200%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 24 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TH is -44.90 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30.



PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 17.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PLXP is -8.45 vs. an industry ratio of -2.20.



GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GP is -119.50 vs. an industry ratio of -5.00.



SOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TLMD is -2.97 vs. an industry ratio of -16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





