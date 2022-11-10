Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 11, 2022 : AQN, ERJ, ORLA, DDL, RGF, IMV, CMMB, PLXP, STRR, CRKN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 14.76 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Embraer S.A. (ERJ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 183.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ERJ is 19.04 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. ORLA reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -175.00%. In the past year ORLA has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 95.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DDL and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DDL is -6.61 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.



The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 99.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RGF and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RGF is -11.25 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30.



IMV Inc. (IMV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IMV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IMV is -0.70 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00.



Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 130.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMMB is -1.00 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20.



PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 18.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PLXP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLXP is -0.29 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00.



Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STRR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -57.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STRR is 55.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (CRKN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 28.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CRKN is -0.18 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00.





