Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 11, 2021 : BAM, NICE, TPR, WIX, YETI, CAE, CELH, WB, CRC, MT, EPC, SBH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/11/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 820.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BAM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BAM is 28.71 vs. an industry ratio of 37.00.



NICE Ltd (NICE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 12.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NICE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.13%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 20 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 10/29/2021 short interest update, increased 128.14% from previous report on 10/15/2021. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NICE is 58.18 vs. an industry ratio of -9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 18.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TPR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TPR is 12.75 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.33. This value represents a 58.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WIX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WIX is -41.08 vs. an industry ratio of 35.50.



YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 3.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YETI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for YETI is 45.16 vs. an industry ratio of 35.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CAE Inc (CAE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 77.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAE is 45.40 vs. an industry ratio of 40.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. CELH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CELH is 563.94 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Weibo Corporation (WB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 373.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 22.16 vs. an industry ratio of 63.90.



California Resources Corporation (CRC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 21.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRC Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CRC is 8.61 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ArcelorMittal (MT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $4.17. This value represents a 2880.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MT is 2.44 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50.



Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 42.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EPC is 13.28 vs. an industry ratio of 46.30.



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 20.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SBH is 8.08 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.