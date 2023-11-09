Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 10, 2023 : AQN, CWCO, SHCO, AIRS, SSIC, LGVN, HSON, SUNW, CREX, RGF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/10/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 10.60 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 680.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CWCO and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CWCO is 21.69 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40.



Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 76.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -360%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SHCO is -32.76 vs. an industry ratio of -235.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 76.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AIRS is 103.00 vs. an industry ratio of -25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Silver Spike Investment Corp. (SSIC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 111.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SSIC and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SSIC is 11.08 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Longeveron Inc. (LGVN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 4.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LGVN is -2.07 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 25.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HSON is 6.60 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SUNW is -0.39 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10.



Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CREX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -58.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CREX is -4.78 vs. an industry ratio of -235.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 50.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RGF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -168.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RGF is -2.44 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.





