Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 10, 2022 : AZN, BAM, BDX, TDG, NICE, WRK, TPR, RBC, USFD, CAE, RL, WIX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 42.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 18.47 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 53.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BAM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BAM is 13.85 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.73. This value represents a 5.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 19.41 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $4.46. This value represents a 13.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 40.55 vs. an industry ratio of 40.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NICE Ltd (NICE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 19.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NICE is 31.58 vs. an industry ratio of -66.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Westrock Company (WRK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The paper company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 13.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WRK is 7.43 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 9.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TPR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TPR is 8.38 vs. an industry ratio of 39.00.



RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 83.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RBC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -15.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RBC is 36.06 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 14.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. USFD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for USFD is 15.20 vs. an industry ratio of 25.80.



CAE Inc (CAE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAE is 29.39 vs. an industry ratio of 40.10.



Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 20.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RL is 12.17 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.96. This value represents a 442.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WIX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/14/2022 short interest update, increased 143.97% from previous report on 9/30/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WIX is -14.80 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.





