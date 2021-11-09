Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 10, 2021 : GIB, RPRX, AER, KRNT, PFGC, CERE, PRGO, FVRR, EYE, WEN, AY, ADNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/10/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CGI Inc. (GIB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The computer services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 18.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GIB is 21.26 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 43.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2021 short interest update, increased 171.22% from previous report on 9/30/2021. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RPRX is 13.89 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 107.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AER missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AER is 8.35 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The printing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 38.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KRNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KRNT is 310.08 vs. an industry ratio of 45.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 64.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PFGC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -32.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PFGC is 19.89 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 91.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CERE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.44%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2021 short interest update, increased 148.62% from previous report on 9/30/2021. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CERE is -27.20 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70.



Perrigo Company (PRGO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 30.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGO is 19.56 vs. an industry ratio of -13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 2800.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FVRR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -41.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FVRR is -115.47 vs. an industry ratio of 142.40.



National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 57.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EYE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 121.05%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EYE is 57.27 vs. an industry ratio of -13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wendy's Company (WEN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. WEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WEN is 27.96 vs. an industry ratio of -44.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 19.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AY is 45.10 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Adient plc (ADNT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.65. This value represents a 156.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ADNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -762.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ADNT is 26.39 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





