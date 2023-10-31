Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 1, 2023 : CVS, HUM, TRI, APO, TT, SGEN, KHC, TEL, YUM, DD, IDXX, VRSK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/01/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 1.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 7.91 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humana Inc. (HUM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $7.15. This value represents a 3.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 18.30 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 15.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 35.96 vs. an industry ratio of -11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 23.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APO is 12.91 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.66. This value represents a 17.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 21.20 vs. an industry ratio of -11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seagen Inc. (SGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.71. This value represents a 31.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SGEN is -63.36 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KHC is 10.98 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 6.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 17.34 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 15.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 2.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DD is 21.19 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 10.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IDXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 40.45 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year VRSK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 39.32 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





