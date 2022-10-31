Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 1, 2022 : LLY, PFE, ETN, MPC, UBER, EPD, TRI, PSX, ECL, SYY, KKR, SPG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/01/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 1.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 45.38 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 9.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 7.42 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 14.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 19.90 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.80. This value represents a 831.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 4.85 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 26.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UBER missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -432%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is -5.93 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 17.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EPD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 10.06 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 6.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 43.23 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.98. This value represents a 56.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 5.93 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 3.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ECL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 33.14 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sysco Corporation (SYY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 19.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SYY is 20.47 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -23.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 14.83 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.93. This value represents a 6.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 9.36 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.