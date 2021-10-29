Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 1, 2021 : PCG, ON, BEN, CNA, WTRG, AMG, TKR, JELD, ALX, SXC, OIS, AKTS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/01/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PCG is 11.80 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 174.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 18.99 vs. an industry ratio of 92.90.



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 53.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -18.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BEN is 9.38 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 18.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 12.34 vs. an industry ratio of -23.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WTRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WTRG is 28.38 vs. an industry ratio of 51.70.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.93. This value represents a 20.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMG is 9.76 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Timken Company (TKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 6.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TKR is 14.23 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 32.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JELD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JELD is 15.75 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.



Alexander's, Inc. (ALX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $4.83. This value represents a 61.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ALX is 15.03 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 1900.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SXC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 77.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SXC is 9.52 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 57.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OIS is -9.54 vs. an industry ratio of -62.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 13.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AKTS is -11.54 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.