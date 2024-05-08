Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 9, 2024 : BN, CEG, RBLX, ARGX, WBD, EPAM, VTRS, USFD, RPRX, EVRG, CRL, TPR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/09/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Brookfield Corporation (BN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BN and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BN is 13.05 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 586.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CEG is 26.99 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 20.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RBLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RBLX is -19.40 vs. an industry ratio of -21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



argenx SE (ARGX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.71. This value represents a 36.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ARGX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -36.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARGX is -190.82 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 233.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WBD is -22.20 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 9.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPAM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAM is 32.41 vs. an industry ratio of -21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 12.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VTRS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VTRS is 4.23 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50.



US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 11.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. USFD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for USFD is 17.84 vs. an industry ratio of 35.80.



Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RPRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RPRX is 7.16 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 3.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EVRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EVRG is 14.18 vs. an industry ratio of -64.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 26.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRL is 21.46 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 14.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TPR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TPR is 9.22 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.





