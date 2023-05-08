Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 9, 2023 : DUK, APD, TDG, APO, GFS, WAT, RPRX, J, BSY, HSIC, COTY, FOXA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/09/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 1.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 17.68 vs. an industry ratio of -15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 10.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. APD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 26.05 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.98. This value represents a 51.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TDG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 36.81 vs. an industry ratio of 46.90.



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (New) (APO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 8.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APO is 9.83 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.87%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GFS is 28.98 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30.



Waters Corporation (WAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WAT is 23.42 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90.



Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 114.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RPRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -15.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RPRX is 8.54 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 5.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year J has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for J is 16.14 vs. an industry ratio of -18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BSY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.14%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BSY is 65.54 vs. an industry ratio of -47.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 4.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HSIC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HSIC is 14.99 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30.



Coty Inc. (COTY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year COTY has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COTY is 32.70 vs. an industry ratio of 38.50.



Fox Corporation (FOXA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 8.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FOXA is 9.46 vs. an industry ratio of -42.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.