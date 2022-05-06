Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 9, 2022 : DUK, EXC, BNTX, TSN, PLTR, VTRS, ELAN, WTRG, JLL, ACM, CLVT, DINO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 8.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DUK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 20.16 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exelon Corporation (EXC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 1200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EXC is 20.66 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $9.14. This value represents a 72.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BNTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 73.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is 4.10 vs. an industry ratio of -11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 36.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 51.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 10.48 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. PLTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is 50.60 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 11.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VTRS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VTRS is 2.93 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 5.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ELAN is 20.15 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 2.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WTRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WTRG is 25.04 vs. an industry ratio of 35.00.



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 2.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JLL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JLL is 10.97 vs. an industry ratio of 35.70.



AECOM (ACM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 16.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 21.06 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30.



Clarivate Plc (CLVT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLVT has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CLVT is 20.82 vs. an industry ratio of -106.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 105.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DINO is 9.06 vs. an industry ratio of -14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





