Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 8, 2023 : KKR, BNTX, TSN, VTRS, FRPT, AXSM, THS, ENR, AMR, DISH, DKL, SIX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/08/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 43.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 15.08 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 97.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is 22.29 vs. an industry ratio of -3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 64.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TSN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -37.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 14.05 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 25.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VTRS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VTRS is 3.08 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FRPT is -116.61 vs. an industry ratio of 49.80.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.13. This value represents a 9.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AXSM is -16.28 vs. an industry ratio of -3.20.



Treehouse Foods, Inc. (THS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 360.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for THS is 21.58 vs. an industry ratio of 49.80.



Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 8.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ENR is 10.34 vs. an industry ratio of -31.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $14.22. This value represents a 30.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMR is 3.02 vs. an industry ratio of -13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DISH Network Corporation (DISH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 47.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DISH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DISH is 5.64 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 21.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DKL is 8.81 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.85. This value represents a 11.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SIX is 10.41 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.