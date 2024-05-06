Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 7, 2024 : DIS, UBS, RACE, DUK, TDG, SRE, DDOG, ROK, BP, GFS, BLDR, WAT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/07/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 19.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 24.18 vs. an industry ratio of -18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UBS AG (UBS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 28.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UBS is 34.83 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 17.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 51.78 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 17.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DUK is 16.77 vs. an industry ratio of -62.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.80. This value represents a 26.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 44.49 vs. an industry ratio of 28.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 7.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SRE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 15.13 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DDOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -250%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is -887.64 vs. an industry ratio of -20.90.



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROK is 22.88 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BP p.l.c. (BP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 37.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BP is 7.71 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 68.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.84%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GFS is 49.27 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.42. This value represents a 18.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLDR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDR is 14.16 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



Waters Corporation (WAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 15.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WAT is 27.02 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





