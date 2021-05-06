Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 7, 2021 : CI, ENB, TRP, TU, LBRDK, DKNG, VTR, ELAN, ATH, LEA, LSXMK, CVE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/07/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cigna Corporation (CI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.42. This value represents a 5.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 12.74 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 9.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ENB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 19.48 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 1.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 15.54 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TELUS Corporation (TU) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 4.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TU is 23.66 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 3525.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LBRDK is 31.31 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 183.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DKNG is -29.72 vs. an industry ratio of -111.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ventas, Inc. (VTR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 27.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VTR is 18.51 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 76.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ELAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -45.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ELAN is 32.41 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 458.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ATH is 7.66 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Lear Corporation (LEA) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.94. This value represents a 43.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LEA is 13.86 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 52.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LSXMK is 29.03 vs. an industry ratio of -25.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 116.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CVE is 13.95 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.





