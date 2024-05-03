Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 6, 2024 : BNTX, TSN, CNA, JLL, AMG, FRPT, KRYS, AMR, AXSM, AESI, IART, SHO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/06/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.61. This value represents a 127.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is -53.01 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 975.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 26.16 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 15.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 8.86 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 30.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JLL is 15.36 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.21. This value represents a 24.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMG is 7.29 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 57.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FRPT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -30%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FRPT is 1529.71 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 111.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KRYS is 88.04 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $9.61. This value represents a 43.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMR is 10.85 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.20. This value represents a 445.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AXSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.45%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AXSM is -19.78 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10.



Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 1333.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AESI is 7.51 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 25.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IART had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IART is 9.01 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 19.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SHO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SHO is 11.82 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.