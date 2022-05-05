Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 6, 2022 : ENB, CI, TU, LBRDK, IEP, AES, FWONK, VST, BKI, BEP, LSXMK, NRG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/06/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 8.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ENB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 18.99 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cigna Corporation (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.13. This value represents a 8.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 11.36 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



TELUS Corporation (TU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TU is 25.95 vs. an industry ratio of 41.00.



Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 108.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LBRDK is 15.71 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IEP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1423.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IEP is 125.02 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The AES Corporation (AES)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 17.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AES is 13.61 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 35.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FWONK had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -476.47%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FWONK is 370.82 vs. an industry ratio of 38.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vistra Corp. (VST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 105.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VST is 12.23 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Black Knight, Inc. (BKI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BKI is 29.98 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 70.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BEP is -201.39 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 1766.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LSXMK is 14.78 vs. an industry ratio of 90.40.



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 34.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NRG is 11.88 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.





