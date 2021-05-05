Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 6, 2021 : LIN, FIS, ZTS, BDX, MRNA, REGN, APTV, CNQ, BLL, MGA, EPAM, VIAC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/06/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Linde plc (LIN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.26. This value represents a 19.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 30.27 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 2.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 23.73 vs. an industry ratio of 49.50.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 9.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 39.40 vs. an industry ratio of -2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 19.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 19.62 vs. an industry ratio of 55.30.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 682.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MRNA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -176%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MRNA is 7.44 vs. an industry ratio of -6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $7.78. This value represents a 32.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. REGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -19.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 10.56 vs. an industry ratio of -6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aptiv PLC (APTV) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 13.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APTV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APTV is 38.82 vs. an industry ratio of -33.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 303.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is 11.68 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



Ball Corporation (BLL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 9.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BLL is 27.30 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Magna International, Inc. (MGA) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 82.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MGA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MGA is 12.84 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 7.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPAM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAM is 73.13 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 6.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VIAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VIAC is 9.94 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





