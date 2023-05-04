Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 5, 2023 : ENB, CI, D, JCI, WBD, CNHI, EPAM, AES, MGA, FWONK, CBOE, CBOE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/05/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 7.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 17.58 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



The Cigna Group (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.23. This value represents a 12.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 9.92 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 16.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. D missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 14.33 vs. an industry ratio of -14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 15.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 16.90 vs. an industry ratio of 59.00.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 69.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WBD and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WBD is 11.77 vs. an industry ratio of -44.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNHI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNHI is 8.27 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 21.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPAM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAM is 29.85 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The AES Corporation (AES)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AES is 13.05 vs. an industry ratio of -14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Magna International, Inc. (MGA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 27.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MGA is 11.49 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. FWONK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FWONK is 118.30 vs. an industry ratio of 40.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 6.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CBOE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CBOE is 19.21 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



