Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 5, 2022 : COP, ZTS, BDX, D, ICE, APD, SHOP, SRE, BCE, PH, DDOG, APTV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/05/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.24. This value represents a 369.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 6.86 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 3.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 34.07 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.99. This value represents a 6.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 19.55 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 9.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. D missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 19.72 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 5.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 20.37 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.35. This value represents a 12.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 23.26 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 28 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 129.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SHOP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -70.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is -214.38 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.79. This value represents a 5.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SRE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 19.02 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BCE, Inc. (BCE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 3.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BCE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BCE is 20.25 vs. an industry ratio of 60.30.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.61. This value represents a 12.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PH is 15.23 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DDOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is -478.71 vs. an industry ratio of -107.40.



Aptiv PLC (APTV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 40.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APTV is 28.32 vs. an industry ratio of -1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





