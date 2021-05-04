Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 5, 2021 : GM, EMR, EXC, SRE, TT, GOLD, HLT, PEG, ABC, CDW, CERN, FTS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/05/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



General Motors Company (GM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 62.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 11.36 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 1.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 24.25 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exelon Corporation (EXC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 60.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EXC is 16.09 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sempra Energy (SRE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 7.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 17.15 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30.



Trane Technologies plc (TT) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 44.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 31.89 vs. an industry ratio of -26.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOLD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 19.33 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 93.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 81.44 vs. an industry ratio of -21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 9.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PEG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 18.50 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ABC is 14.50 vs. an industry ratio of 60.50.



CDW Corporation (CDW) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 4.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CDW is 25.90 vs. an industry ratio of 33.10.



Cerner Corporation (CERN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 1.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CERN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CERN is 28.04 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortis Inc. (FTS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FTS is 20.06 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





