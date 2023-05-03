Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 4, 2023 : COP, REGN, ZTS, BDX, ICE, MRNA, SRE, AEP, RACE, BCE, PH, PCG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/04/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 38.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 9.84 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $7.71. This value represents a 32.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 23.61 vs. an industry ratio of -3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 3.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTS is 32.82 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.75. This value represents a 13.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 21.64 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 2.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ICE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 19.47 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.77. This value represents a 120.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MRNA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -22.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MRNA is -53.85 vs. an industry ratio of -3.20.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.76. This value represents a 5.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 17.10 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 6.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 17.35 vs. an industry ratio of -14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 8.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 43.02 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BCE, Inc. (BCE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BCE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BCE is 20.15 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.03. This value represents a 4.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PH is 16.50 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 3.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PCG is 14.15 vs. an industry ratio of -14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.