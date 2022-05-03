Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 4, 2022 : CVS, REGN, MAR, MRNA, EMR, JCI, GOLD, RACE, IDXX, LNG, YUM, TT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/04/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 4.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 11.73 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $9.37. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 15.23 vs. an industry ratio of -12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 840.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 31.98 vs. an industry ratio of -45.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.18. This value represents a 82.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MRNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -14.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MRNA is 5.27 vs. an industry ratio of -12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 21.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 18.16 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 21.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 18.82 vs. an industry ratio of -8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 20.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 18.78 vs. an industry ratio of -4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 5.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 40.96 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 4.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IDXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 45.76 vs. an industry ratio of -23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.34. LNG reported earnings of $1.54 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 116.88%.Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. YUM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YUM is 24.22 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 0.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 19.96 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.