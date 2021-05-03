Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 4, 2021 : PFE, CVS, COP, D, GPN, ETN, IDXX, TRI, SYY, DD, RACE, CMI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/04/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 1.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 11.71 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 9.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 10.12 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



ConocoPhillips (COP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 26.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 16.99 vs. an industry ratio of 28.10.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 0.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. D missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 20.75 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 11.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GPN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GPN is 28.43 vs. an industry ratio of 49.60.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 14.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 25.12 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IDXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 72.71 vs. an industry ratio of 67.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 50.66 vs. an industry ratio of -26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sysco Corporation (SYY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SYY is 58.43 vs. an industry ratio of 40.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DD is 22.35 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 34.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RACE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 43.02 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cummins Inc. (CMI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The engines company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.46. This value represents a 8.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CMI is 17.90 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





