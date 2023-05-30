Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 31, 2023 : DCI, CAE, AAP, CPRI, FRO, RSVR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/31/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 10.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DCI is 21.13 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30.



CAE Inc (CAE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 13.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -72.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAE is 33.41 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 27.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 10.55 vs. an industry ratio of 90.60.



Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 7.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CPRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRI is 6.56 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Frontline Plc (FRO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 10300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FRO is 5.00 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Reservoir Media, Inc.. (RSVR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RSVR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -100%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 32 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 5/15/2023 short interest update, increased 305.43% from previous report on 4/28/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RSVR is 110.50 vs. an industry ratio of 62.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





