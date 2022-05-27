Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 31, 2022 : BEKE, NAT, BNR, UCL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/31/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 169.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is 195.50 vs. an industry ratio of 35.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 31.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NAT is -13.81 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.



Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 8.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BNR is -2.56 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters UCL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UCL is -1.51 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.





