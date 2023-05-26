Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 30, 2023 : ESLT, SKY, TNP, TRMR, BNR, YTRA, MDWD, ALAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/30/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 41.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 25.29 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 40.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SKY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SKY is 9.31 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.79. This value represents a 2425.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TNP is 1.87 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40.



Tremor International Ltd. (TRMR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 228.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 5/15/2023 short interest update, increased 175.18% from previous report on 4/28/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRMR is 7.13 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 48.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BNR is -3.84 vs. an industry ratio of -13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. YTRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -300%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YTRA is -39.90 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 63.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MDWD is -5.76 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30.



Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 96.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for ALAR is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





