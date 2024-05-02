Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 3, 2024 : TRP, LNG, HSY, CBRE, CBOE, CRBG, TRMB, MGA, XPO, PAA, NVT, FLR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/03/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 6.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TRP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 12.28 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 66.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LNG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LNG is 18.69 vs. an industry ratio of 1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hershey Company (HSY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.74. This value represents a 7.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HSY and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HSY is 20.18 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBRE and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRE is 19.39 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. CBOE reported earnings of $1.9 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 7.37%.Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 8.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRBG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRBG is 5.55 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trimble Inc. (TRMB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRMB and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TRMB is 26.27 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Magna International, Inc. (MGA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 14.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MGA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MGA is 7.77 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



XPO, Inc. (XPO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XPO and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for XPO is 30.66 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 4.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAA and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PAA is 12.83 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



nVent Electric plc (NVT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 8.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NVT and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NVT is 21.94 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30.



Fluor Corporation (FLR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 92.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -26.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FLR is 14.23 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.