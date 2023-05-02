Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 3, 2023 : CVS, EL, KHC, EMR, PSX, EXC, TT, YUM, GOLD, GOLD, VRSK, HZNP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/03/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 5.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 8.43 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 74.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EL is 49.77 vs. an industry ratio of 38.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year KHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KHC is 14.67 vs. an industry ratio of 49.80.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 24.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EMR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 20.48 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.58. This value represents a 171.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 6.24 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



Exelon Corporation (EXC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 3.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EXC is 18.37 vs. an industry ratio of -15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 22.53 vs. an industry ratio of -21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 8.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YUM is 27.89 vs. an industry ratio of -41.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 57.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 20.43 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 11.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VRSK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.6%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 35.40 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 12.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HZNP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -20.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HZNP is 21.08 vs. an industry ratio of -3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





