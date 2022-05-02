Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 3, 2022 : PFE, SPGI, ITW, EL, FIS, ETN, MPC, TRI, HLT, PEG, DD, MPLX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/03/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 78.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 6.76 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.99. This value represents a 11.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 28.29 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 1.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ITW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 21.64 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 2.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EL is 35.07 vs. an industry ratio of 38.20.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 12.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 13.58 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 19.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 660.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 176.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 11.44 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 10.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 41.14 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 2850.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 39.12 vs. an industry ratio of -44.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 16.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 19.85 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 26.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DD is 19.51 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MPLX LP (MPLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 13.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPLX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MPLX is 10.05 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.





