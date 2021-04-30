Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 3, 2021 : EL, EPD, WEC, ON, CNA, AMG, ITRI, ENBL, ALX, GPRE, KPTI, DZSI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/03/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 50.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -178.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EL is 52.88 vs. an industry ratio of 86.50.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 18.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 11.42 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 2.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WEC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WEC is 23.82 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 240.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 24.85 vs. an industry ratio of 41.10.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 137.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 11.96 vs. an industry ratio of 35.10.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.26. This value represents a 34.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMG is 10.04 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.



Itron, Inc. (ITRI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 29.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ITRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ITRI is 38.12 vs. an industry ratio of 38.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 29.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ENBL is 12.16 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $5.02. This value represents a 8.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ALX is 14.22 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 625.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GPRE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -70.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GPRE is -86.21 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.70. This value represents a 10.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KPTI is -4.21 vs. an industry ratio of -3.30.



DZS Inc. (DZSI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. DZSI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -250%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DZSI is -747.00 vs. an industry ratio of -189.60.





