Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 29, 2024 : BMO, DKS, ANF, AEO, AAP, CHWY, CMCO, THR, MDWD, ALLT, CLGN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/29/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 6.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 11.49 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.94. This value represents a 13.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 14.33 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 325.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 19.25 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 64.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 13.47 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 4.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 17.66 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHWY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 180%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is 207.13 vs. an industry ratio of 32.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCO is 15.22 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00.



Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 21.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for THR is 19.82 vs. an industry ratio of 34.20.



MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MDWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -41.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MDWD is -8.49 vs. an industry ratio of -12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allot Ltd. (ALLT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLT is -5.00 vs. an industry ratio of -5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 6.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CLGN is -4.06 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.