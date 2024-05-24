Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 28, 2024 : BNS, ESLT, DAC, MOMO, DSX, ICCM, BLRX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/28/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 8.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 9.69 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 30.99 vs. an industry ratio of 31.00.



Danaos Corporation (DAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $7.71. This value represents a 7.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DAC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DAC is 2.81 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 3.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MOMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MOMO is 4.89 vs. an industry ratio of -3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diana Shipping inc. (DSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 81.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DSX is 11.14 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ICCM has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ICCM is -3.71 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.



BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 93.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BLRX is -0.59 vs. an industry ratio of -12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





