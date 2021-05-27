Earnings
Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 28, 2021 : BIG, HIBB, CAL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/28/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BIG is 10.98 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 664.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HIBB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -27.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HIBB is 16.76 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 101.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 20.42 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10.

