Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 27, 2022 : PDD, CGC, BIG, HIBB, VIOT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/27/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 175.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 360%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 29.24 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 63.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CGC is -251.50 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00.



Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 62.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BIG is 6.88 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.29. This value represents a 34.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HIBB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HIBB is 4.98 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 123.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VIOT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -131.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VIOT is 3.16 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10.





