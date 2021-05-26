Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 27, 2021 : MDT, RY, TD, CM, DG, BBY, DLTR, BURL, PLAN, ATHM, SAFM, HLNE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/27/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Medtronic plc (MDT) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 144.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MDT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 29.45 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 158.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -31.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 12.55 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 120.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 12.55 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 247.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -41.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 11.06 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar General Corporation (DG) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 25 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 16.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 20.93 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 110.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 15.55 vs. an industry ratio of -77.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 34.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 17.34 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 119.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BURL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -199.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 44.02 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 3.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAN is -48.82 vs. an industry ratio of -34.20.



Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 22.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATHM has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ATHM is 15.69 vs. an industry ratio of 68.60.



Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 260.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SAFM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -78.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SAFM is 17.50 vs. an industry ratio of -5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 27.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HLNE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -51.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HLNE is 36.46 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.