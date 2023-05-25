Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 26, 2023 : PDD, BAH, HIBB, CAN, DSX, BIG, KNOP, CNF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/26/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 63.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PDD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 18.30 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The government services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 6.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BAH is 20.51 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.07. This value represents a 6.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HIBB is 4.87 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Canaan Inc. (CAN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 136.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAN is -5.71 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.



Diana Shipping inc. (DSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 38.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DSX is 5.00 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.87. This value represents a 379.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BIG is -1.55 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00.



KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 81.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KNOP is 10.57 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial management & related services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNF is 5.12 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





