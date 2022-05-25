Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 26, 2022 : RY, MDT, TD, BABA, CM, DG, BIDU, DLTR, BURL, IQ, M, ROLL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/26/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 11.58 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 4.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 18.66 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 9.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 11.55 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 39.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 12.75 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 2.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 9.31 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 24 analysts that follow the stock is $2.32. This value represents a 17.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 17.17 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 101.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BIDU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -12.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 22.78 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 24.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 16.56 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 75.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BURL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 20.09 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 56.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IQ is -9.47 vs. an industry ratio of 43.00.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 110.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year M has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 4.08 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20.



RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 1.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ROLL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -15.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ROLL is 43.47 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





