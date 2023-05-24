Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 25, 2023 : RY, MDT, TD, NTES, CM, DLTR, BBY, BURL, RL, HLNE, WB, GDS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/25/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 12.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 10.83 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 2.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MDT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 16.50 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 9.50 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 17.79 vs. an industry ratio of 119.50.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 13.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 7.97 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 36.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 23.69 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 28.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BBY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 11.23 vs. an industry ratio of -11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 72.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 27.51 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 32.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RL is 13.30 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 13.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HLNE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -47.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HLNE is 21.54 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Weibo Corporation (WB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 17.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 8.78 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 44.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -35.14%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is -7.72 vs. an industry ratio of -8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.