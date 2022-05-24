Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 25, 2022 : BNS, BMO, DKS, DY, PLAB, CMCO, REX, HMLP, EXPR, ZH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 2.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 9.86 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 2.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 10.09 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 35.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DKS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 5.99 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90.



Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 375.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 27.06 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 105.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLAB has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAB is 10.34 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 56.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCO is 11.71 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



REX American Resources Corporation (REX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The biofuels company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 36.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. REX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -25.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REX is 15.76 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HMLP is 4.16 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Express, Inc. (EXPR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 76.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXPR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPR is 24.58 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zhihu Inc. (ZH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 77.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -194.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZH is -3.47 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.





