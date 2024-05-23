Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 24, 2024 : BAH, MLAB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/24/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The government services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 20.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BAH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BAH is 28.47 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 21.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MLAB is 18.60 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





