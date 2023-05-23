Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 24, 2023 : ADI, BMO, BNS, BZ, FUTU, DY, WOOF, XPEV, KSS, SGHC, ANF, PLAB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/24/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.75. This value represents a 14.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 17.96 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 7.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 8.96 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 22.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -9.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 8.86 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BZ has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BZ is 75.96 vs. an industry ratio of 83.20.



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 85.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FUTU Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FUTU is 13.28 vs. an industry ratio of -8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 37.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 388.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 18.77 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 78.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WOOF is 30.18 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 3.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. XPEV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for XPEV is -8.18 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 500.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 8.27 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SGHC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -62.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SGHC is 26.07 vs. an industry ratio of -7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 92.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 15.92 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 10.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLAB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAB is 9.41 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.





