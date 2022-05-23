Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 24, 2022 : NTES, AZO, BBY, ESLT, RL, ATHM, CSIQ, ANF, ECC, DSX, ITRN, CTRN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/24/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 2.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 74.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 26.04 vs. an industry ratio of 37.40.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $25.90. This value represents a 2.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 15.87 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 28.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 8.16 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 10.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ESLT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 23.89 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 21.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RL is 11.43 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Autohome Inc. (ATHM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 52.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ATHM is 12.84 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 113.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CSIQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -55.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CSIQ is 9.13 vs. an industry ratio of 38.20.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 89.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ANF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 8.30 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ECC is 7.45 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



Diana Shipping inc. (DSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 1033.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DSX is 3.76 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITRN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ITRN is 11.45 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 89.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTRN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRN is 5.71 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.





