Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 23, 2024 : MDT, TD, NTES, BEKE, BJ, RL, BILI, HLNE, CSWI, CLBT, ATAT, FLNG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/23/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 7.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.17%. Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 4.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 9.87 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 13.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 13.99 vs. an industry ratio of 33.60.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 85.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BEKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is 23.06 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 2.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 20.53 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RL is 16.39 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 43.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BILI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is -28.24 vs. an industry ratio of 42.60.



Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HLNE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -19.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HLNE is 33.82 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 6.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CSWI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CSWI is 36.58 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLBT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CLBT is 36.97 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 2100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATAT and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ATAT is 17.00 vs. an industry ratio of 32.20.



FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 15.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FLNG is 13.54 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.