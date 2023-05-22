Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 23, 2023 : LOW, AZO, BJ, VIPS, DKS, WSM, IHS, DAVA, KC, NMM, ECC, JMIA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/23/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $3.48. This value represents a 0.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 15.10 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $30.84. This value represents a 6.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 20.74 vs. an industry ratio of 91.50.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 3.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 17.80 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VIPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VIPS is 10.48 vs. an industry ratio of 40.20.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.21. This value represents a 12.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DKS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 9.38 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 31.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 8.62 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



IHS Holding Limited (IHS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 360.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IHS is 11.09 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Endava plc (DAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 4.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DAVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -31.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DAVA is 29.52 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KC is -4.44 vs. an industry ratio of -78.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 37.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NMM is 1.57 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90.



Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 24.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ECC is 6.90 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 100.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JMIA Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JMIA is -1.97 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.





