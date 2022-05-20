Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 23, 2022 : CAAS, STRR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/23/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAAS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -120%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAAS is 9.00 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STRRThe days to cover, as reported in the 4/29/2022 short interest update, increased 290.31% from previous report on 4/14/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STRR is 7.73 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.





