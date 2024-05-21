Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2024 : PDD, TJX, ADI, TGT, WSM, VIPS, DY, GOGL, BRC, SQM, PLAB, LPG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/22/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 67.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 57.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 18.70 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 14.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TJX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 23.85 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 55.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ADI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 37.18 vs. an industry ratio of -28.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Target Corporation (TGT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year TGT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 16.64 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.78. This value represents a 5.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 20.57 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 15.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VIPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VIPS is 7.45 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 19.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 21.29 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 1050.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOGL is 10.13 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Brady Corporation (BRC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 7.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BRC is 15.14 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00.



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.72. This value represents a 165.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SQM is 20.90 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 1.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAB is 13.46 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 6.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LPG is 5.89 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.





