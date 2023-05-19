Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2023 : GLBE, ZIM, NAT, ICCM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/22/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 460.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GLBE is -34.56 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 101.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZIM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZIM is -12.42 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00.



Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 242.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NAT is 6.32 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ICCM is -3.53 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.





