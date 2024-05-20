Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 21, 2024 : LOW, AZO, EXP, BZ, YMM, M, ZIM, ECC, ELTK, EDRY, PHGE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/21/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.94. This value represents a 19.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 18.93 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $35.72. This value represents a 4.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 19.14 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.



Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.72. This value represents a 2.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EXP is 18.01 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BZ has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BZ is 52.79 vs. an industry ratio of -9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YMM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YMM is 24.15 vs. an industry ratio of -8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 69.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year M and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 7.67 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 318.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZIM is 13.67 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 9.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ECC is 7.35 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Eltek Ltd. (ELTK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 3.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ELTK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -29.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ELTK is 9.68 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 307.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EDRY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -170.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EDRY is 10.20 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



BiomX Inc. (PHGE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. PHGE reported earnings of $-0.2 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -65.00%.

